Couple celebrates 73 years of marriage

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Liberty Village of Danville said one of their Hawthorne Inn residential couples celebrated a special anniversary on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Liberty Village officials said Delbert and Frances R. celebrated 73 years of marriage.

These two love birds still hold hands, kiss, love to joke around, and make each other smile. What a blessing to have so many years together Liberty Village of Danville

The couple spent their special day being showered with flowers and cards and also spent time with their family.