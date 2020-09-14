Couple celebrates 73 years of marriage

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Liberty Village of Danville Facebook

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Liberty Village of Danville said one of their Hawthorne Inn residential couples celebrated a special anniversary on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Liberty Village officials said Delbert and Frances R. celebrated 73 years of marriage.

These two love birds still hold hands, kiss, love to joke around, and make each other smile. What a blessing to have so many years together

Liberty Village of Danville

The couple spent their special day being showered with flowers and cards and also spent time with their family.

Photo Courtesy: Liberty Village of Danville Facebook page

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020