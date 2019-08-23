Couple arrested for forgery

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday police responded to the 400 block of Madison Avenue for an attempted forgery call.

Police say Cody Ackerman and Brigitte Boma attempted to buy $1100 worth of tires with forged and bad checks.

Investigators discovered the couple had been committing multiple other fraudulent purchases in Charleston, as well.

They located the pair in the 500 block of W. Lincoln Avenue.

Ackerman had two existing arrest warrants from Champaign County and both were arrested for their forgery crimes.

Officers say both had been writing forged and bad checks for thousands of dollars at multiple businesses between Coles and Champaign Counties for the purpose of obtaining drug money.