CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced two, additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing Champaign County’s overall total of known cases to 93.

Of those cases, 32 are still active, with 57 considered “recovered.”

Six of the county’s active cases remain hospitalized as of Friday afternoon; the fatality number remains at four.

CUPHD reports it has performed more than 1,700 coronavirus tests so far.