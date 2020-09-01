County’s electronic recycling event scheduled

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Registration opened Tuesday morning for the county’s fall Residential Electronics Collection Event.

It’ll be at Parkland College on Friday, October 9 from 1-3 p.m. and Saturday October 10 from 8 a.m. to noon. People will need to sign up for a 15 minute time slot to drop off electronics to be recycled. This year’s limit is seven items per person, and that includes four televisions of any model.

People dropping items off are asked to stay in their car at all times and to wear a mask since workers will need to remove the electronics from the vehicle.

Only Champaign County residents living in participating communities are allowed to sign up. Those currently include Bondville, Broadlands, Champaign, Fisher, Gifford, Homer, Ivesdale, Longview, Ludlow, Mahomet, Ogden, Rantoul, St. Joseph, Savoy, Sidney, Thomasboro, Tolono, Urbana and Unincorporated Champaign County.