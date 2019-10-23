County wide disaster drill

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A county wide full scale disaster drill will take place on October 24th from 6:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

During this time, community members may notice an increase in emergency personnel, particularly in the Limestone area and in/around our local hospitals, in response to an incident scenario that requires a large medical response.

The exercise involves a collaborative response from Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement as well as both Riverside Medical Center and AMITA St. Mary’s Hospital.