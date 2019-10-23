Breaking News
UPDATE: 33-year-old death ruled a homicide

County wide disaster drill

News
Posted: / Updated:
police_2231344250835519990

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A county wide full scale disaster drill will take place on October 24th from 6:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

During this time, community members may notice an increase in emergency personnel, particularly in the Limestone area and in/around our local hospitals, in response to an incident scenario that requires a large medical response.

The exercise involves a collaborative response from Fire, EMS and Law Enforcement as well as both Riverside Medical Center and AMITA St. Mary’s Hospital.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.