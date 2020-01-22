County trying to determine if non-citizen voted

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Hundreds of non-citizens were registered to vote in 2018 because of a programming error, and the Macon County Clerk says one of them cast their ballot in the county. The Secretary of State’s Office says there was a problem with the office’s electronic keypads.

People responded on those electronic pads they were not citizens, but the system recognized them as one. When the County Clerk’s Office got their names, they trusted that information. The Secretary of State’s Office says 574 people who identified as non-citizens were registered to vote. Seven of them were in Macon County. One of them voted in the 2018 election.

That matters because the sheriff’s race was won by just one vote that year. However, the county clerk says it’s possible that person who voted was actually a US citizen who accidentally identified as not being one. They are looking into the matter. The Macon County Clerk says they were able to find a social security number for this voter but even that’s not enough to say for sure this person is a citizen. The office is attempting to make contact with this voter. Some of the other non-citizens who were registered also had voter history in the county.

The Secretary of State’s office says this problem has been fixed, so this should not be a problem moving forward. About 80 percent of the people who identified as non citizens who were registered to vote were in Chicago. Seven were in Champaign County and one in Sangamon County. If the person who voted turns out to not be a citizen, then it would be out of the county clerk’s hands. That information would go to a judge regarding the sheriff’s race and to the state’s attorney for legal purposes.