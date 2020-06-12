County Treasurer killed in single-car crash

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The coroner confirmed the Morgan County Treasurer died in a single-car crash Friday morning.

Coroner Marcy Patterson said Treasurer Jenny Geirnaeirt, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Old State Road and Wallbaum Lane. The coroner’s office responded to the crash site around 6:30 a.m.

Patterson said Geirnaeirt was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. The coroner’s office and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jenny. This is a tremendous loss to their family and our entire community,” said Patterson.