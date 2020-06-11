County Treasurer facing labor law violation charges

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said Champaign County Treasurer Marisol Hughes is facing charges of violating labor law.

They said this comes after Hughes refused to “bargain in good faith with the union that represents employees in the treasurer’s office and for illegally interfering with employees’ rights.” The charges were filed Wednesday by AFSCME Local 900. That union represents 465 employees of both Champaign County and the University Rehabilitation Center of CU.

The union said they started seeing problems after Hughes was appointed. They requested a labor management meeting to help the treasurer become familiar with the union contract and her obligations under law. “It was immediately obvious in that meeting that Ms. Hughes had no interest in carrying out her legal obligation to work with us,” said Cecelia Phillips, Vice President of AFSCME Local 900. “Shortly after the meeting, we heard she began telling AFSCME members not to call the union about their concerns.” This and other issues led to the charges being filed. The state labor board is investigating.