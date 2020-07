CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department is announcing 96 new cases of COVID-19 between July 9-15.

That brings the county’s total, cumulative total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,076. According to CUPHD data, 123 cases are still considered “active” and 936 are considered “recovered.”

Three people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

The county’s total number of deaths is at 17.