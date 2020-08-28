County tops 900 coronavirus cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County public health officials say an additional 17 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county.

This brings the county’s total to 915 confirmed cases overall, according to a news release.

Just more than 600 people have been released from home isolation; the Macon County Public Health Department reports 272 people are still in isolation at home. Ten people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

To-date, the county has marked 27 coronavirus-related deaths.