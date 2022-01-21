County to move forward on moving sheriff’s office

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is one step closer to getting out of its run-down headquarters.

The county board Thursday night, in a 16-5 vote, gave County Executive Darlene Kloeppel the OK to purchase the County Plaza building at 102 East Main Street for $2 million. There was no immediate word on when the sale would close and when the sheriff’s office, which is just east of the plaza building, would move. The plaza building has five stories and about 88,000 square feet, leaving room for other county offices to move in if needed.

The jail inmates at the downtown sheriff’s facility are expected to move to an expanded satellite jail.