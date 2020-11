DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An area county is disconnecting its COVID-19 hotline.

People in Douglas County will have to call the health department’s main number with concerns. Health officials did not say why they are cutting the cord.

The county has had more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the virus. As of Tuesday, officials reported a test-positivity rate of more than 13%. That is several points higher than the state target.