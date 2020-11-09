County talks budget cuts

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One struggling county is talking about cutting money from its health department in the middle of this pandemic.

Piatt county is facing a budget deficit for the second year in a row.

A tentative budget will take $50,000 from the health department. That money moves from the department’s reserves to a county fund.

The administrator says he’s concerned the move sets a precedent.

Dewitt county also pays for that health department. There is no word from that board on whether they would consider such a move.