County survey helps collect information on storm damage

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Geographic Information Systems Consortium and the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency have created a survey for residents to report recent storm damages.

This comes as Champaign County saw wind and hail damage from recent storms.

Officials said Damage Assessment helps them figure out the “magnitude of damage and impact of disasters.” They said it also helps them figure out if federal assistance is needed from the Federal Emergency Management Individual Assistance, Public Assistance or other federal programs. “Not every incident will result in the need for federal assistance, but it is important to assess each storm’s impact on our community in case an opportunity for assistance arises.”

The county’s online survey will add information to what the local EMA collects and reports. The survey allows one picture per report up to 10MB, according to officials. The survey for the recent storm damage is active until July 22 at 12 a.m.