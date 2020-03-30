County sees two positive COVID-19 cases

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There have been 29 tests completed for COVID-19 with two positive tests results in the county.

There have been 14 negative test results and 13 results pending. Health Department officials said there have been nine county residents tested outside of Macon County, with nine negative results. They also said if a provider submitted a test to a private lab, the health department may not be notified and unable to track. However, if a private lab test is confirmed positve, the health department would be notified at that time. When notified of the positive cases, the department would follow Illinois Department of Public Health protocol. Contacts would be notified and provided with direction.

Health Department officials said because testing is not widely available to the general public, community members should exercise social distancing to limit spread of the virus. They said this means staying home and away from as many people as possible.

If you are experiencing symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath, do not go to the hospital emergency room or doctor’s office immediately unless it is a true emergency. You are asked to call your doctor or the medical center first.

HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. They are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Memorial Health System is having a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for COVID-19. The clinic is at 4455 U.S. Route 36 East. It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those coming to the clinic are asked to call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.