County sees major delays and confusion on election night

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — In the county, there were major delays in getting votes counted. There was also some confusion Tuesday night about how numbers were reported.

At one point in the night, the Champaign County clerk’s office showed 100 percent of precincts had been counted, but only 10,000 votes were in the total. That is fewer than the amount of people who voted Tuesday.

County Clerk Aaron Ammons said they always work to perfect any issues that come up, but he would not confirm what happened Tuesday night to cause this. There were some candidates who were counting on results that night to figure out how some of these concerns affected them.

“It was certainly a rollercoaster ride,” said Susan McGrath, Champaign County circuit clerk projected winner.

It was an election day like we have never seen before. In Champaign County, more than 92,000 people cast their ballots. But once the polls closed, there was a long wait for results.

Clerk Aaron Ammons said there was a backlog of the large number of late and early voters.

The first results showed 100 percent of precincts counted, but only 10,613 votes. “I looked at it and thought, ‘No, I don’t think we have everything yet,'” said McGrath. It showed she was losing against her opponent, current Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman.

“With those 10,000 votes, none of the democratic candidates were leading, and that did not seem to be accurate either,” said Recorder of Deeds candidate Mike Ingram. He said he also noticed the issue right way. “Looking, just at the vote totals, I knew that wasn’t what they were trying to say with that.” Now the numbers show all 118 precincts counted.

The County Forest Preserve’s referendum was another tight one. They came out of top Wednesday morning. “We’re thrilled. We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Andrew Kerins, Champaign County Forest Preserve president. He chose to wait until the next morning to check results. But he did hear about the issues and feels the confusion is no surprise.

“Given this year of all years, there’s bound to be some issues that come up, and we need to have some grace and humility with that,” said Kerins. His focus now is on the future. “We’re protecting these resources, cultural and natural resources, for years to come. And so the money that’s going to be, the increased tax money here, is going to preserve these various properties and facilities so that people can continue to enjoy them.”

Champaign County Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman called the confusion frustrating. She said she had people congratulating her when we was first projected as the winner, but she said she knew the number of votes was much, much higher than that 10,600 total.