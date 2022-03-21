DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traveling through Douglas County may be a challenge in the next few weeks as the county Highway Department shuts down several roads for construction.

The following roads will be shut down for culvert and box culvert construction and replacement:

County Road 1350N between County Roads 2150E and 2250E

County Road 2350E between County Roads 1150N and 1250N

County Road 2750E between County Roads 1425N and 1550N

The Highway Department said the closures are necessary for the construction of the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm.

The roadways will be closed to through traffic, but people with property in the construction zones will still be able to access their property. School bus and mail service will also be allowed to pass through the construction zones.

The travelling public is reminded to use caution when driving through construction zones and to abide by the posted traffic control signs and devices.