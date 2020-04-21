1  of  2
COVID-19
County reports three new COVID-19 cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have announced three new COVID-19 cases in the county.

In a release, they said Memorial Medical Center has three confirmed patients hospitalized. None of those patients are from Sangamon County.

HSHS St. John’s Hospital has six patients with confirmed cases of the virus. One of those patients is a Sangamon County resident.

This graphic indicates the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries and tests in Sangamon County. Courtesy: Sangamon County Health Department

Between the two hospitals, there are five inpatients that are under investigation. Officials said there are 66 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sangamon County, including five deaths.

