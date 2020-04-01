County reports second COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Public health officials confirmed Wednesday that a second COVID-19 case has occurred in their county.

Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole said in an emailed statement Wednesday that a Vermilion County resident has tested positive for the virus. He added the second individual who tested positive was “also in their 20s, but not apparently connected to the first case.”

In a Facebook post, the Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) said they “wish them both a full and speedy recovery.”

The VCHD announced Tuesday the first COVID-19 case had been confirmed in their county. Toole said on Tuesday that individual, who is in their 20’s, was tested for the virus in Champaign County and was hospitalized there.

He also said the VCHD’s Communicable Disease staff began their “surveillance investigation’ to determine where that person lives, who they work and spend time with to figure out who needs to be fast-tracked for testing.

He added their department is asking residents to continue to be vigilant, by practicing social distancing, staying home unless it’s necessary to leave, and to wash hands frequently.

“We have been preparing for this, and have been taking actions to try to minimize COVID-19’s impact on the community.”