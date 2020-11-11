County reports deaths of two additional residents with COVID-19

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported the deaths of two more residents with COVID-19.

Additionally, the health department announced 60 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

They have a total of 2,663 COVID-19 cases in Coles County, including 53 deaths. Of those total cases, 2,025 people have recovered. There are 22 residents currently hospitalized and 563 people recovering.

“Coles County is continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 positive cases. Once you have tested for COVID-19 you are required to stay home until you receive a call from the testing provider with your results. You will receive a call from the Coles County Health Department when the laboratory COVID-19 positive test is received in the electronic IDPH reporting system,” said health officials. They also stated they are calling positive patients as quickly as possible.