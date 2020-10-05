County reports deaths of 2 residents with COVID-19

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department announced the deaths of two county residents with COVID-19.

There have been a total of 34 people with COVID-19 that passed away in Coles County.

Additionally, the health department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Now, there is a total of 1,626 cases in the county. Of those total cases, 1,462 people have recovered and 126 are recovering.

The county was at a warning level for the week of September 20 through September 26. “Orange indicates there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county,” said officials in a news release. They went on to say Coles County has 226 cases per 100,000. The target is less than 50 per 100,000. Also, their positivity rate is 8.6%. The target for that indicator is 8% or less.