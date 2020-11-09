County reports death of 8th resident with COVID-19

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department reported the death of an eighth resident with COVD-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patient was a woman in her 90s.

Additionally, the health department reported a total of 586 COVID-19 cases in Moultrie County, including eight deaths.

The health department is reminding their community to wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands. Also, you should stay home if you are sick and get an annual flu vaccine.

