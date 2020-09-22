County reports 9 additional COVID-19 cases

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department said there were nine new COVID-19 cases reported in DeWitt County.

Officials said these new cases are from over the weekend. In a news release, health department officials said the new cases included:

5 people from Clinton

1 person from Waynesville

2 people from Kenney

1 person from Farmer City

“Currently, there are 3 individuals from DeWitt County in the hospital on general COVID-19 units,” stated officials.

There is a total of 108 COVID-19 cases in DeWitt County. The health department said the county continues to be on the Illinois Warning List for COVID-19.

In Piatt County, there is a total of 136 COVID-19 cases.