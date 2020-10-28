County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, health department officials said there is now a total of 2,126 COVID-19 cases in Coles County, including 40 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,696 people have recovered.

There are currently 373 people recovering and 17 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Health officials stated the county had a daily test positivity rate of 23.3% for October 25. Their 7-day rolling average was 9.9% for October 25, per IDPH metrics.

The health department is asking their community to wear their masks, wash their hands and maintain proper social distancing.