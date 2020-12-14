County reports 4 additional COVID-related deaths

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported four additional COVID-related deaths.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were in their 60s and 90s. There have been 29 COVID-19 deaths in Logan County.

Additionally, the health department announced 102 new COVID-19 cases. They said these cases were reported over the last 72 hours.

There is a total of 2,264 COVID-19 cases in Logan County. Of those patients, 1,633 have recovered. There are currently 602 active cases in the county.

