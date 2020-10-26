County reports 285 new COVID-19 cases over 3-day period

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported 285 new COVID-19 cases for the county.

In a news release, the health department said this was for a 3-day time period. They broke down the weekend numbers:

October 24: 105 new cases

October 25: 111 new cases

October 26: 69 new cases

As of Monday, there is a total of 4,034 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 64 deaths. Of those total cases, there are currently 1,576 residents in isolation and 23 that are hospitalized with the virus.

There have been 2,371 people recover from the virus in Sangamon County.