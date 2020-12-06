County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department is tracking over 3,600 total reported cases of coronavirus.

A press release Sunday from CCHD says 25 COVID-19 cases were newly confirmed. It adds a total of 3,641 have been recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 2,497 have recovered, 1,070 are still recovering, and 61 have died.

CCHD says 13 people from the county are hospitalized with the virus.

As of Wednesday, the county’s one-week test positivity rate was 9.3%.