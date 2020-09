COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In a news release, officials said there is a total of 1,322 COVID-19 cases within Coles County, including 25 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,104 patients have recovered and 187 are currently recovering.

There are six county residents that are hospitalized with COVID-19.