LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

They said those cases included a person in their 60s “whose symptoms have resolved” and a 12-year-old who is asymptomatic. Both patients are isolated at home.

In Logan County, there are 414 COVID-19 cases, including one death. Of those total cases, 362 people have recovered.