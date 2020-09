SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported 17 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said this bring’s the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,898, including 40 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,426 patients have recovered and 413 are in isolation.

Currently, there are 19 residents hospitalized with the virus.