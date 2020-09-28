County reports 14 additional residents test positive for COVID-19

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.
In a news release, officials said between Saturday and Sunday, there were:
- 2 new cases in DeWitt
- 7 additional cases in Clinton
- 1 new case in Farmer City
- 1 additional case in White Heath
- 1 new case in Wapella
- 1 additional case in La Place.
- 1 new case in Kenney
The ages of these patients range from a minor to those in their 70s.
Additionally, the health department stated they received confirmation Monday that a second DeWitt County resident has died. They said the patient was a man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions. They continued to say the man was hospitalized because of a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms.
In DeWitt County, there is now a total of 139 COVID-19 cases. Piatt County has 145 cases in total.