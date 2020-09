SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 12 additional county residents that tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said those new cases brought the county’s total number of cases to 2,149, including 44 deaths. There have been 1,680 patients in the county with the virus that recovered.



These graphics show the Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health’s COVID-19 statistics for the county.

Currently, there are 416 residents in isolation. Additionally, nine people in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.