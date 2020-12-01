County reports 11th COVID-related death

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Moultrie County Health Department reported the county’s 11th COVID-related death.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a man in his 80s.

As of Tuesday, there have been 909 COVID-19 cases in Moultrie County, including 11 deaths.

Health officials are asking their community to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask, washing your hands routinely and staying home if you are sick. Also, they asked residents to protect themselves by getting their annual flu vaccine.

