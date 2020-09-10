County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health stated there were 11 additional residents that tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patients included the following:

  • One teenager
  • One person in their 20s
  • One individual in their 30s
  • One person in their 40s
  • Two people in their 50s
  • Four individuals in their 60s
  • One person in their 80s

All of the patients are symptomatic and isolating at home.

In Logan County, there is a total of 347 COVID-19 cases, including one death. Of those total cases, 292 residents have recovered. There are currently 55 active cases.

This graphic shows the COVID-19 database for the county through the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020