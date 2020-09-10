County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health stated there were 11 additional residents that tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, health department officials said the patients included the following:

One teenager

One person in their 20s

One individual in their 30s

One person in their 40s

Two people in their 50s

Four individuals in their 60s

One person in their 80s

All of the patients are symptomatic and isolating at home.

In Logan County, there is a total of 347 COVID-19 cases, including one death. Of those total cases, 292 residents have recovered. There are currently 55 active cases.