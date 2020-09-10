County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health stated there were 11 additional residents that tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, health department officials said the patients included the following:
- One teenager
- One person in their 20s
- One individual in their 30s
- One person in their 40s
- Two people in their 50s
- Four individuals in their 60s
- One person in their 80s
All of the patients are symptomatic and isolating at home.
In Logan County, there is a total of 347 COVID-19 cases, including one death. Of those total cases, 292 residents have recovered. There are currently 55 active cases.