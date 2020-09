LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 10 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the patients’ ages range from their 20s to 40s, 60s and 70s. Of those 10 cases, three are asymptomatic. All but one of the patients are isolating at home; one is isolating out of county.

In total, there are 271 COVID-19 cases in Logan County, including one death. Of those total cases, 236 patients have recovered.