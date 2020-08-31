County reporting additional COVID-19 death

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County Health Department officials say one more person in the county has died after contracting COVID-19.

That brings the county’s overall mortality rate to 21 people.

Health officials said an additional 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday. That brings the overall total to 1,005. Nine people remain hospitalized; 333 people are considered “recovering.”

As of August 16-22, the county has counted 340 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people and reached a test positivity rate of 7.8 percent — .2 percent away from the 8% threshold that state officials say surpassing would mean the county moving back a phase in the state’s reopening plan.