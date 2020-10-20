County reopens mobile COVID-19 testing site

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The COVID-19 mobile testing site at the Vermilion County Health Department is back open this week after an increase in positive cases in the area.

State Senator Scott Bennett reached out to the governor to make that happen.

Testing is open now through Sunday, October 25th from 9AM until 4:30PM.

Medical insurance and appointments are not required.

State Senator Bennett says the big concerns are positive testing rates that break 8 percent for more than 3 straight days and the restrictions that would come with that.

“We’ve actually flirted with that a couple times in the last few weeks,” says Bennett. “We don’t want to see the virus continue to spread, and we don’t want to see our businesses continue to suffer by having to close their doors right after they’ve opened.”

Vermilion County health officials report 48 new confirmed cases of coronavirus there. That makes 222 active cases with eight people hospitalized.