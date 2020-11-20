County reinstates hospitality funds after COVID-19 mitigations enacted

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County Foundation’s Hospitality Relief Fund is getting a second go-round this holiday season.

It’s a move made directly in response to the implementation of Tier 3 mitigations across the state that go into affect today.

The Foundation is seeking nominations from business owners or general managers from businesses with hospitality workers in food & beverage, lodging, event venues, and attractions.

According to a release, the VCC Foundation Hospitality Relief Fund will provide monetary donations to employees in the hospitality industry who have been either displaced or facing significantly reduced hours. The overall amount of fund donations will determine how many employees will be able to be recognized through a lottery system.

“As we continue to see mitigation efforts in place in order to maintain the safety of our residents, we also see businesses close their doors or reduce staffing to meet these challenges,” Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County and the Visit Champaign County Foundation said in a press release. “While we know we can’t solve these challenges, we’re proud to once again be able to offer our Hospitality Relief Fund to provide some assistance to our hospitality heroes that have lost their jobs or have severely reduced hours, especially during the holidays.”

The VCC Board and VCC Foundation Board of Directors will provide initial funds to be used. Donations are also encouraged from the community to offer further financial support to our neighbors, who work on our behalf to serve residents and welcome visitors from around the world.

Donations are currently being accepted through PayPal at visitchampaigncounty.org/hospitalityrelief.

In April 2020, the VCC Foundation reallocated event expenses for the cancelled 2020 Toast to Tourism celebration to create a Hospitality Relief Fund to provide direct financial support for former hotel employees who had immediately formerly worked in the greater Champaign County area as housekeepers, caterers, cooks, front desk staff or anywhere in our hotel partner operations.

Over $12,000 was raised thanks to matching funds from the Champaign-Urbana Hotel Lodging Association (CUHLA) to provide financial assistance to 42 displaced employees at each of our current hotel partners. Funding was provided through private organizational or individual donations to the Visit Champaign County Foundation lead by efforts from the VCCF and VCC Board members themselves.