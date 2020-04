A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ford County Public Health Department is announcing one additional case of COVID-19.

The newest case is a woman in her 40s, bringing the county’s overall total to four cases.

There has been one COVID-19 related death, officials said.

The FCPHD continues to “encourage all residents to conduct preventive measures, practice social distancing, and follow Governor Pritzker’s Stay at Home Executive Order through April 30, 2020,” officials said in a release.