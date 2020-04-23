County reaches 100th cumulative case of COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — While Champaign-Urbana Public Health officials announced Thursday that the county had hit its 100th cumulative case of COVID-19, data from CUPHD’s website indicates that more than half of those cases are considered “recovered.”

CUPHD officials said two new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed since an update on Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 100 cases.

Sixteen cases are still considered “active” and 79 people have recovered, according to CUPHD data.

Six people remain hospitalized with the virus.

Thus far, Champaign County has confirmed five deaths from coronavirus-related complications — largely among elderly patients who already had underlying health issues.

Officials say 2,208 people so far have been tested for coronavirus.