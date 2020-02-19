County offers touch screen voting

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Voting just got a little easier to do thanks to a new machine.

A touch screen voting machine is now available to use at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office for early voting starting in March.

Although anyone can use them, this way to vote is more user-friendly for those with disabilities, because it is ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.

The machine displays the ballot options for the voter and then they can touch the screen and pick whatever candidate they chose to vote for.

After all selections have been made, the machine prints out a copy with their selection on it.

If the voter is satisfied with their ballot, they then put it in a cover sheet and have an election judge initial the top corner.

The ballot is then put in the regular voting machine and is counted with the others.

The machine also offers the option to plug in headphones for those who would like to listen to the candidate options and referendum questions. Voters can make their selection with audio assistance.

This is the same machine used by Douglas, Coles, Moultrie, and DeWitt counties.