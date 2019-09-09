County offers aid to homeless students

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — As school starts, groups are stepping up to help children who are homeless.

The numbers are staggering. There are more than 430 homeless students in Vermilion County and almost 600 between Champaign and Ford County. Area schools and organizations are trying to do something about it, but it’s not always easy.

“It makes it hard to learn because you don’t know where you’re gonna sleep at night, you don’t know your meal’s coming from,” said Vermilion County Regional Office of Education Tricia Keith.

Things that may be a given for most of you can be a daily struggle for a child who’s homeless.

“And I know the number 433 is huge, but that’s just the ones that are being identified. You know there’s more out there that haven’t been.”

Keith said it can be hard to spot a child in need because they’re not necessarily out on the street.

“For the youth it looks totally different to where they could be staying with friends or relatives. They could… they could be stating in homeless shelters.”

That can be a challenge if they don’t have an adult with them. Dayspring shelter can only house kids with adults until they’re 12.

“They start having issues, and with puberty, they start having behaviors,” said Dayspring Director Salena Jones.

Danville Rescue Mission Director Daniel Offett said homelessness makes kids vulnerable to a criminal lifestyle.

“That’s why we got a big gang population, because these are homeless youth that basically found some older gang member and all of them are hanging out at his house,” said Offett.

This is a problem that goes beyond the kids themselves.

“It’s costing the taxpayers tons of money. All the time things will get broken, you got graffiti places.”

Solving it can be everyone’s responsibility too.

“If you know anybody that’s homeless, don’t be afraid to reach out to your school district and don’t be afraid to reach out to our city hall,” said Offett.

A lot of organizations offer services for homeless kids. Some have limitations, but don’t be afraid to reach out. They will likely direct you to where you can go to get help. The following is a list provided by Keith of locations where homeless kids in Vermilion County can get help or connect with resources.

Project Success United Way Crosspoint Human Services The Dwelling Place Community Action The Salvation Army Danville Rescue Mission

A shoe drive is being held next week to help students in Vermilion County. The drive lasts all month. You can drop them off at three locations:

The Hoopeston Area Middle School Oakwood Grade School Regional Office of Education in Danville

