County now offers 2-1-1 hotline

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Those seeking help in Ford County have a new source of information regarding available resources.

The county kicked off a new 2-1-1 service Monday, according to a press release from the Public Health Department. The hotline is provided by United Way; FCPHD said it’s in a partnership with the PATH (Providing Access to Help) organization.

Calling the hotline is free. 2-1-1 call specialists are available 24/7 to help individuals locate health and human services in their area such

as:

• Basic Human Needs: such as food, shelter, rent, and utility assistance

• Physical and Mental Health Resources: such as health insurance programs, Medicaid and Medicare, medical

information lines, and crisis intervention services

• Employment Supports: such as job training, transportation assistance, and education programs

• Support for Older Americans and Persons with Disabilities: such as adult day care, respite care, home health

care, and independent living programs

• Support for Children, Youth, and Families: such as afterschool programs, family resource centers,

mentoring, tutoring, and protective services

