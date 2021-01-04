County now offers 2-1-1 hotline

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Those seeking help in Ford County have a new source of information regarding available resources.
The county kicked off a new 2-1-1 service Monday, according to a press release from the Public Health Department. The hotline is provided by United Way; FCPHD said it’s in a partnership with the PATH (Providing Access to Help) organization.
Calling the hotline is free. 2-1-1 call specialists are available 24/7 to help individuals locate health and human services in their area such
as:
• Basic Human Needs: such as food, shelter, rent, and utility assistance
• Physical and Mental Health Resources: such as health insurance programs, Medicaid and Medicare, medical
information lines, and crisis intervention services
• Employment Supports: such as job training, transportation assistance, and education programs
• Support for Older Americans and Persons with Disabilities: such as adult day care, respite care, home health
care, and independent living programs
• Support for Children, Youth, and Families: such as afterschool programs, family resource centers,
mentoring, tutoring, and protective services