County now offers 2-1-1 hotline

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The Federal Communications Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday, Dec. 12, to approve a new national National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number that is 3 digits. Once implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Those seeking help in Ford County have a new source of information regarding available resources.

The county kicked off a new 2-1-1 service Monday, according to a press release from the Public Health Department. The hotline is provided by United Way; FCPHD said it’s in a partnership with the PATH (Providing Access to Help) organization.

Calling the hotline is free. 2-1-1 call specialists are available 24/7 to help individuals locate health and human services in their area such
as:
• Basic Human Needs: such as food, shelter, rent, and utility assistance
• Physical and Mental Health Resources: such as health insurance programs, Medicaid and Medicare, medical
information lines, and crisis intervention services
• Employment Supports: such as job training, transportation assistance, and education programs
• Support for Older Americans and Persons with Disabilities: such as adult day care, respite care, home health
care, and independent living programs
• Support for Children, Youth, and Families: such as afterschool programs, family resource centers,
mentoring, tutoring, and protective services

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story