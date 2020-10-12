County no longer on COVID-warning list

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported an improvement in coronavirus metrics over the weekend.

The health department said Saturday that DeWitt County is no longer listed on the state’s warning list for COVID-19.

“The metrics that make up the warning list, such things as incidence rate, positivity rate, number of tests processed per week, hospitalizations, deaths and so forth were strong enough for area residents to not trigger warning list designation,” said Director David Remmert.

“Our number of tests processed last week nearly doubled thanks in large measure to the work of the John Warner Hospital to escalate their testing availability.”

However, the county’s metrics could slip back at any time. The department adds the county is still struggling with a spike in case numbers.

Remmert said the community is dealing with a very high incident rate for COVID-19, which is three times the goal set by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“We have to be cautious and we need to continue to focus on those important safeguards of washing hands frequently, watching your distance, and wearing a mask while in public. We are relying very heavily on area residents to do their part to stem the rise in case numbers,” Remmert continued.

“If the regional area falls in these important metrics, it would trigger a return to potentially Phase 3 mitigation which would involve limits on dining, and reduction of crowd sizes to what they were earlier in the pandemic.”