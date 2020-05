CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says 21 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the county as of Thursday.

That brings the county’s cumulative total to 497 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the 497 cases, 219 are considered still “active” and 271 are “recovered.

Five people remain hospitalized after contracting the virus.

More than 10,000 people have been administered a COVID-19 test, according to CUPHD data.