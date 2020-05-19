County nears 450 COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The number of active cases of COVID-19 has jumped by 31 from yesterday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is at 449 as of Tuesday; the number of active cases jumped from 188 Monday to 219, according to CUPHD.

Five people are currently hospitalized as a result of contracting the virus; there have been seven deaths to-date.

According to CUPHD data, the Rantoul 61866 zip code has the most confirmed cases of all county zip codes so far, with 188.