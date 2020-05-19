County nears 450 COVID-19 cases

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The number of active cases of COVID-19 has jumped by 31 from yesterday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is at 449 as of Tuesday; the number of active cases jumped from 188 Monday to 219, according to CUPHD.
Five people are currently hospitalized as a result of contracting the virus; there have been seven deaths to-date.
According to CUPHD data, the Rantoul 61866 zip code has the most confirmed cases of all county zip codes so far, with 188.