MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Over the weekend and on Monday, 32 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Macon County, health officials reported.

Eleven cases were confirmed on Saturday, 12 on Sunday and 9 on Monday. That brings the county’s overall total to 947, Macon County health officials said.

Nearly 300 (292) people are in isolation and nine people are hospitalized. So far, 27 people have died after contracting the virus.