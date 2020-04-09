County marks second COVID19 death

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man who was in his 70s is the second person in the county to have died after contracting COVID-19, officials reported Thursday.

“My sympathy and those of Mayor (Diane) Marlin go out to his family and his friends and those in the community who knew him,” Champaign mayor Deb Feinen said. “It is a sad time for our community as we come to grips with the full impact of this disease in Champaign-Urbana.”

Officials said the man died within the past 24 hours. He also had underlying health issues.

Thursday’s announcement comes just three days after public health officials announced on April 6 the death of a man in his 80s, who had both preexisting health issues and had tested positive for COVID-19.

“It serves as a reminder that to us all that our journey is far from over,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said. “We are asking people to continue to stay apart and at home.”

Officials said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County is 74.

Earlier Thursday, state public health officials said Illinois is now counting 16,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 528 deaths across 81 counties.

