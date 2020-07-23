County marks first COVID-19-related death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Public Health Department announced today the county has marked its first, COVID-19 related death.

A 65-year-old man died earlier today after weeks of hospitalization.

He had tested positive for the coronavirus the first week of July.

No further details on the man are being released so as to give privacy to his family.

So far, 92 cases overall have been recorded in the county, according to DCPHD data. As of Wednesday, 26 COVID-19 tests were still awaiting results.

