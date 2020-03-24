County makes telehealth services available

CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The health clinic and health department in Cass County are implementing new preventative measures to make sure people stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Neighbors in the county can now access health professionals through telehealth services. “We are trying to keep people out of the office but still trying to meet their needs as much as possible,” said Cass County Health Department Administrator Teresa Armstrong.

She said their telehealth process has similar components to regular visits. “We are sending an email out to our patients, they call in making an appointment just like they normally would, we are trying to encourage them to do that via telehealth if at all possible,” Armstrong said. “If this is a medical visit, the nurse is calling them a few minutes prior to their appointment time and talking through the same questions they would if the nurse roomed you in the exam room. They then instruct you to click their link from a regular computer or smart phone. When they click that link the doctor has also joined and they can see each other via video and talk to each other as well.”

Armstrong said behavioral health providers are also handling their appointments via telehealth. The county health clinic is also working to eliminate the spread of disease by offering curbside pick-up for WIC clients. “The state operated some changes so we are able to do WIC certifications over the phone for patients and then we can do curbside pick-up to get their WIC coupons. That seems to be working pretty well,” said Armstrong.

Cass County does not have any positive COVID-19 cases right now but Armstrong says the the health department is continuing to follow the guidance of the state’s health department and encouraging social distancing.